Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 2.0% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 44.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.15. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.26 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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