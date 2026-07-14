Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Five Below were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Five Below by 3,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 365 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 283.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $132,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.87 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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