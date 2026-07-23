Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 9,643.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 price target on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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