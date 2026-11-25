Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,872 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 649,505 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.61% of Five Below worth $194,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,109,000. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

Five Below Stock Up 4.4%

FIVE stock opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.44. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.52 and a twelve month high of $263.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Five Below has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.130 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.830-10.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Jacob Hawkins sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $203,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 3,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $927,824.64. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,369,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,834,663.18. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,933 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Five Below News

Here's some of the latest news about FIVE:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Five Below to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Five Below from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. is a U.S. discount retailer offering a changing assortment of value-priced products for teens, tweens, and families. Its merchandise spans toys and games, technology accessories, sports and recreation, fashion and accessories, home goods, party supplies, seasonal items, and candy. The company was founded in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, and opened its first store in Wayne, Pennsylvania. While its name reflects its original focus on products priced at $5 or less, Five Below has expanded its assortment to include higher-priced items through its Five Beyond offering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report