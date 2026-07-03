Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 112,710 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,720 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 112,710 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in McDonald's were worth $93,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 4.1%

MCD opened at $280.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.38. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $264.53 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Article Title

McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Article Title

Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Article Title

McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to emphasize pressure on franchisees, weaker consumer foot traffic, and margin strain, suggesting investors are still weighing whether the turnaround strategy can offset operating headwinds. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.70.

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About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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