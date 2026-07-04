Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 23,320 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,360 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after buying an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock worth $811,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.45.

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About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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