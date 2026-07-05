Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 31,800 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of lululemon athletica worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $456,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,875,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $118.43 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $249.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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