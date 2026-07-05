Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0%

BDX opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.00.

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About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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