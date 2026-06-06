Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,833 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $400,596,000 after buying an additional 1,935,832 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,682 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $204,576,000 after buying an additional 1,747,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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