Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ventas were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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