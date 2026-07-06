Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 22,900 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,900,428,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $703,856,000 after purchasing an additional 647,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $673,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after purchasing an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.82 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus set a $175.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

View Our Latest Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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