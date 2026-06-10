Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in MasTec were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of MasTec by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of MasTec by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

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MasTec Stock Down 2.2%

MasTec stock opened at $353.72 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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