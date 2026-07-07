Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys New Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,494,277,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

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Entergy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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