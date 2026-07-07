Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,827 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,438,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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