Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE EME opened at $817.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $837.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.14 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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