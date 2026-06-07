Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,739,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,907,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,456,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $148.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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