Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Jabil were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,981 shares of company stock worth $10,539,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $342.26 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $360.19 and its 200 day moving average is $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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