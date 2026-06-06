Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $130.20 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,070 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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