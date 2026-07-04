Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Public Storage by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,073,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,576,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $187,252,000 after buying an additional 535,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 498.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,970,000 after buying an additional 481,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $329.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.97 and a 200-day moving average of $293.88. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $331.79. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $302.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair set a $305.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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