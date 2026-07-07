Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $297,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,550 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AMH opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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