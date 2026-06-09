Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after buying an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 11.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,025,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 412.7% in the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AVY opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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