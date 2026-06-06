Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $61.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. HSBC raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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