Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $651.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $467.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.42. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $452.00 and a 52 week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 EPS for the current year.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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