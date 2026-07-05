Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Sysco were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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