Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.75 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.07% of Crown worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

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Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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