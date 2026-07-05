Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,342 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 37.2% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the first quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CCI opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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