Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $11.01 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $210.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore set a $207.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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