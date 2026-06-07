Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $9.98 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Realty Income by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $60.90 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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