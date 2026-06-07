Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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