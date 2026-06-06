Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,571 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Walmart were worth $122,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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