Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 28,000 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Edison International were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 90.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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