Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 35,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,571 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Corning were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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