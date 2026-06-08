Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 37,400 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,178,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,724,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,398,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 540,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $132.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $5,617,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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