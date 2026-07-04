Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 43,750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 381.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $4,353,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,239 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,525.12. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This represents a 1.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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