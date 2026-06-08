Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 50,500 Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.50.

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Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,361,604.45. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $245,857.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,016.14. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $94.22 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.79. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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