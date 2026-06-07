Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $1,801,365.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,349,778. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $102.38 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.43. Incyte had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Incyte's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Incyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Incyte wasn't on the list.

While Incyte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here