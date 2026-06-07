Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,040 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.2%

PWR opened at $696.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.93 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.40 and a 200-day moving average of $547.76.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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