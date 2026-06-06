Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.9%

AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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