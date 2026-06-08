Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 23,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.86 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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