Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $12.76 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,731 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,080.95 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,058.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $913.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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