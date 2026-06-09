Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of BE opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,073.79 and a beta of 3.74. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here