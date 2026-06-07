Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,680 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.8%

FIX stock opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $469.16 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,735.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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