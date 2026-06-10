Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,315,480. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,005,236.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,769,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $938,092,241.72. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,161,017 shares of company stock worth $3,069,845,030 in the last three months.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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