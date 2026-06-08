Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 86,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,878 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.79 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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