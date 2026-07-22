Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the software giant's stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a "market outperform" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.37.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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