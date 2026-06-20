Flax Pond Capital LLC Invests $4.57 Million in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 3.4% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flax Pond Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,677,000 after buying an additional 367,920 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,456,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,691,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $14.08 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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