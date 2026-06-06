FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 898.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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