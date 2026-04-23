Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,392 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Flex were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Flex by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Flex's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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