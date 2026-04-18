Flex Ltd. $FLEX Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,427 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 281,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Flex worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Flex by 238.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 60.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $81.83 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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