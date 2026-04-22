Flex Ltd. $FLEX Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 481.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,796 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Flex were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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